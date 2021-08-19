Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for approximately 1.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after buying an additional 722,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $16,238,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,272. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

