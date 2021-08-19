KIWIGO (KGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,873.00

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. KIWIGO has a market cap of $1.29 million and $46,873.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00143700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,471.77 or 0.99807601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.09 or 0.00911098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.31 or 0.00720620 BTC.

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

