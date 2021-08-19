KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Trading 0.3% Higher

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. 4,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 425,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

