Klaytn Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.56 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003990 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $4.56 billion and approximately $134.96 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.92 or 0.99858765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00912842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.90 or 0.00710086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.16 or 0.06640125 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,649,531,075 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,729,784 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.