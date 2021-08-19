KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $589.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $20.34.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.