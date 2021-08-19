Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $231.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.72 million to $232.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $205.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $870.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $873.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $935.87 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $946.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $18,610,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

