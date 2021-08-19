Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 102,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,507,794 shares.The stock last traded at $53.83 and had previously closed at $51.85.

The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $62,026,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.