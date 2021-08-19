Komodo Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $140.87 million and $6.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00314463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00150936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000163 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,371,870 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

