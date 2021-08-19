Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €27.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €27.50 ($32.35) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.