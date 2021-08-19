Krios 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Krios has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $953,586.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

