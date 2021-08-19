K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.92 ($12.85).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF stock opened at €11.14 ($13.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.98. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.