Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,524 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $1,647,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of KRUS opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.