Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $255,977.20 and approximately $1,707.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

