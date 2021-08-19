KZ Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $1,417.43 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,417.43 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001268 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $722.29 or 0.01624942 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.