L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $231.23 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $234.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

