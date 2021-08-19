La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 3,627 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

La Guerroniere Marc De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $14.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,534.04. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,438.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,562.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

