Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $332.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $318.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $300.44 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.