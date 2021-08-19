Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,003 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Ladder Capital worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 835,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

