Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lam Research worth $318,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $569.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.60. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

