Lanceria Price Tops $0.0359 on Top Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $957,301.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 109.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,456,438 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars.

