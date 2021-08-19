Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $652,709.58 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Landbox has a total market cap of $652,709.58 and approximately $309,136.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.