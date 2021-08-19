Landstar System’s (LSTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

