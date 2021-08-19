Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus -7.29% 3.51% 2.10% StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

Lantheus has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lantheus and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 1 1 0 2.50 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lantheus presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Lantheus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lantheus and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $339.41 million 4.82 -$13.47 million $0.47 51.49 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.56 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lantheus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lantheus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lantheus beats StageZero Life Sciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment produces and markets products, radiopharmacies, PMFs, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices throughout the United States. The International segment operations offers direct distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico; third-party distribution in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America; and EXINI business in Sweden. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, MA.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

