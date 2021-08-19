LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.86 ($82.18).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

