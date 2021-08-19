LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $$71.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.