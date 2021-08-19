Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $39.11

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.11, but opened at $37.34. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 2,863 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

