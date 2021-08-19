Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,249 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

