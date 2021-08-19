LATOKEN (LA) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $43.72 million and approximately $146,630.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

