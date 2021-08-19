Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total transaction of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,738.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,136. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,635.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.