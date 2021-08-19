LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0442 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $23.05 million and approximately $957,733.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00147031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.23 or 1.00049611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00919486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.21 or 0.06667702 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.