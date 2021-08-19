LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.47. Approximately 29,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 13,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF comprises 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

