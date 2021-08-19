Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60. Lear has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

