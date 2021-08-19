Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Trading Up 0.1%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.86. Approximately 21,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 54,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.06.

