Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.29% of Leggett & Platt worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,384,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

LEG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,170. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

