Legrand (LGRDY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Legrand (OTCMKTS: LGRDY):

8/6/2021 – Legrand had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2021 – Legrand was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2021 – Legrand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/2/2021 – Legrand had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Legrand had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – Legrand was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/28/2021 – Legrand had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 24,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83. Legrand SA has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.