Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.