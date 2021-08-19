Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

LII opened at $325.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

