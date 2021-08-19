Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.62 ($11.31).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LEO opened at €16.09 ($18.93) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.61. The firm has a market cap of $525.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Leoni has a 12-month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of €17.29 ($20.34).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

