Levolution Price Reaches $0.12 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Levolution has a market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $50,816.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00842113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00047289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00103234 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,848,401 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.