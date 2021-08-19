LHT (LHT) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $195,841.35 and $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006073 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

