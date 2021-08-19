Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00011299 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $125.47 million and $192.47 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00145581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00149667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.39 or 0.99880427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.66 or 0.00907477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00702634 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

