LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Purchases $13,560.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Joseph Ditrolio purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $13,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LFMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,744. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. On average, analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

