LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 3,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,323,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

