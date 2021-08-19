LikeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.27 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $24.27 million and $57,617.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,050,693,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,231,070 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

