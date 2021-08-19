Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $8,628,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 952.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 69,599 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,867. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $143.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

