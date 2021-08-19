Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

