Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $309.91 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

