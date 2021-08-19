Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Cap of $250.89 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $250.89 million and approximately $144.50 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,999,229,567 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.