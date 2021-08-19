LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Volume Hits $66,569.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $66,569.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

