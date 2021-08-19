Lipe & Dalton Buys Shares of 19,358 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $315.29. 4,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

